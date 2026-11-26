Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse recalls exchanging glances with linebacker Quincy Williams when the team learned that Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders was flexed to prime time.

"I was like, ‘Well, that's where we belong. That's exactly what we deserve to be doing,'" Verse said. "You know, we put in the work, and I think now it's a showcase that we deserve to be on even more."

Squarely in the AFC playoff hunt and rested following a bye, the Browns (6-4) will aspire to showcase a defense that has allowed 23 touchdowns in 10 games, tied for 12th in the league.

The sooner the better.

Cleveland fell behind 17-0 early in the second quarter of its most recent game, a Week 10 visit from Houston, before rallying for a 27-24 win against the Texans.

"I think it's just a matter of all of us being ready a little bit quicker. Not taking a drive or two to get going," linebacker Carson Schwesinger said. "And I think some of it's that, some of it is other things, but I think just being ready to start from play one and take the style of defense that we know we play and do it all for 60 minutes."

Las Vegas (4-7) is aiming to avoid a second four-game losing streak after a 3-0 start as rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza continues to make strides.

Inserted as the starter the previous week, Mendoza went 18-for-37 for 267 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 38-24 loss at Denver last Sunday.

With tight end and leading receiver Brock Bowers (ankle/quad) inactive against the Broncos, Mendoza established a connection with wideout Jack Bech, who had eight receptions for 88 yards, both career bests. Bech also caught his first scoring pass since Week 1.

Although a late pick-six turned the game in Denver's favor, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak remained encouraged about Mendoza's early development.

"Just his processing speed, you know," Kubiak said. "From getting the play to communicating the play, getting to the line of scrimmage. Everything speeds up with repetition."

Las Vegas is bracing for a challenge from the Browns, who carry a point differential of minus-32 but are 6-2 in one-score games this season.

"We're excited to go play in the elements," Kubiak said. "Our guys have worked really hard this season and to get into a new time slot, I think, is definitely going to bring a lot of energy to the entire game itself.

"We're playing a really good team in Cleveland, a team that finishes games better than anybody in the NFL, especially in tight games. They have our full attention."

Kubiak said he is optimistic that Bowers will play against the Browns. Bowers was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson passed for 312 yards and an interception against Houston while rushing for 49 yards and a score. He is seeking to snap a four-start skid without a TD pass.

Las Vegas' Adam Butler (concussion) and Tim Keenan III (knee) did not participate in practice on Wednesday, while fellow defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (stinger) joined Bowers in being limited.

The Browns were without four players in Wednesday's practice: guard Austin Barber (knee), defensive end Derek Barnett (hamstring), wide receiver Denzel Boston (quad) and defensive end Isaiah McGuire (calf).