It could be a battle of backup quarterbacks when the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

New England (5-5) is expected to start Tommy DeVito, while the quarterback plans for Los Angeles (1-9) are unclear.

The Patriots' No. 1 QB, Drake Maye, fractured his right fibula during a 35-10 loss to the Lions on Nov. 15 in Munich. The injury occurred when Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson sacked Maye in the first quarter.

Maye will not require surgery, but he is expected to miss at least six weeks.

DeVito, who signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and joined the Patriots in 2025, took over against the Lions after Maye got hurt. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

"Tommy DeVito, I mean he's a real good complement to their offense," Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh said. "They get the ball down the field real well and the quarterback is real mobile. They get a lot of scrambling opportunities. He's real good at that."

DeVito said, "A lot of the guys that are in there right now are guys that I've had reps with during training camp, and I think that's huge. Not just for timing and any of that, it's more about the comfortability in the huddle and guys knowing how I talk, how I operate in the huddle, what my cadence sounds like and then just building off that. So, I mean, the receivers, the running backs, everybody, I've had a ton of reps with them."

The Chargers were waiting to see if Justin Herbert would emerge from concussion protocol in time to face the Patriots. If he can't play, Harbaugh said DJ Uiagalelei would make his first NFL start.

Herbert apparently was hurt during Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to the New York Jets last week, though he played the full game. He remained in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday.

"Justin is in the concussion protocol, and as with all the players on our team, that's all we'll say," Harbaugh said Wednesday regarding the QB's status. "We don't go over the legal limit of what-ifs. That doesn't benefit anybody. That's a doctor-driven decision."

Uiagalelei began the season third on the Chargers' depth chart but moved to No. 2 after Trey Lance was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury last month. The Chargers then signed NFL veteran Jake Browning to their practice squad.

"Yeah, he hasn't had a lot of exposure this year," New England coach Mike Vrabel said of Uiagalelei. "So, just like any other backup quarterback in the National Football League, they're preparing for their opportunity and whatever that may look like and however that may go. It's no different than where we're at with our situation and where we've been, and (you) go from there."

Whoever is behind center for the Chargers will be operating one of the least-efficient offenses in the NFL. Los Angeles ranks 30th in points per game (16.8) and 26th in yards per game (288.1).

If Herbert doesn't play, the Chargers may lean more on running back Omarion Hampton, who has produced 563 yards and four touchdowns on 138 carries this season. Hampton has gained 194 yards over the past two games.

"Physical runner," Vrabel said. "He's got good contact balance. He breaks tackles. Not just set on one type of scheme for Omarion."

In addition to Maye, three other Patriots missed practice on Wednesday: wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee) and offensive lineman Walter Rouse (concussion protocol).

Thirteen Chargers missed the Wednesday practice, including Herbert, cornerback Tarheeb Still (ankle) and linebackers Akheem Mesidor (ankle), Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle) and Daiyan Henley (knee).