The Pittsburgh Steelers activated wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from injured reserve in advance of Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, while wide receiver Ben Skowronek was placed in IR.

Also on Thursday, the Steelers signed wide receiver Max Hurleman to the active roster.

Pittman, 29, missed the past six games with a left foot injury. In his first season with the Steelers after playing his first six with the Indianapolis Colts, he has seven receptions for 89 yards in three games.

Skowronek, 29, will miss at least the next four games with a calf injury. He was limited to four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

Hurleman, 25, made his NFL debut Sunday when he had six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.