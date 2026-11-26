Pittsburgh Steelers owner and president Art Rooney said he is "disappointed" in how the dramatic situation involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers unfolded this week while providing his full support of coach Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers was benched on Tuesday night and waived the following day after he accused McCarthy of falling asleep during a meeting on Nov. 18 in an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers said McCarthy missed meetings and a walkthrough later that same week -- claims that were corroborated by unnamed sources in a report by ESPN on Wednesday.

While the situation became the top headline in the NFL this week, the Steelers are preparing to face the Denver Broncos on Friday with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

"I take responsibility for ensuring the team and entire organization meets our standards," Rooney said in a statement Thursday. "I am disappointed in where this went with Aaron Rodgers, but I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy. And I have tremendous confidence in Mason Rudolph and the other players in our locker room."

In addition to claiming that McCarthy was "snoring" in a quarterback meeting, Rodgers told McAfee that during halftime of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, McCarthy broke a huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers."

Rodgers also asked McCarthy to give up play-calling duties or release him. He said he was informed of his benching during a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth and had still not heard from McCarthy. Will Howard will back up Rudolph.

"Decisions were made on what we believe is in the best interest of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our main focus right now is preparing for tomorrow's game," Rooney said. "There is a lot of football left in this season and I know the focus of our players and coaches will be to prepare to play winning football each week."

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney called Rodgers' actions this week "insubordination."

"I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he'll be our coach this season, next season and beyond," Rooney told the Post-Gazette. "Insubordination can't be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can't live with that.

"(Rodgers) talks about wanting to be a good teammate, but you don't do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that's for sure."

McCarthy, who has a 180-116-2 career coaching record, also addressed the situation during his Wednesday press conference.

"I know how to win, and that's the facts," the 63-year-old said. "This is my third program, and I plan on winning here because of the men, because of this organization, what we've got started, and the opportunity we have."

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is now available to be claimed off waivers by any team. If he clears waivers, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Rodgers, who turns 43 on Dec. 2, previously announced that this would be the final season of his 22-year career. That means the future Pro Football Hall of Fame member might have taken his final snaps in Sunday's 19-16 loss at Philadelphia.

Rodgers has one of the lowest completion percentages (60.9%) and one of the lowest passer ratings (86.6) of his career. However, he threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions for a team still in playoff contention in the AFC, sitting in seventh place a game ahead of the New England Patriots.

A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers ranks fifth in league history in passing yardage with 68,515 yards and third in passing touchdowns with 543.