The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans each have four victories, but their AFC playoff hopes have entirely different slants entering Sunday's contest in Texas.

The Ravens (4-7) are close to desperation mode after six consecutive losses, while Houston (4-6) has seen its aspirations rise due to four victories in the past six games.

Still, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans isn't willing to look past this Sunday despite his team overcoming an 0-4 start.

"There's a lot to talk about, about standings," Ryans told reporters. "You guys have this chance, that chance. ... We just have to make sure we're buckled down, we're locked in on our preparation.

"We're focused on us, and we're doing what we need to do to go out and play good football on Sunday."

NFL sack leader Will Anderson Jr. (11.5 sacks) is doing all he can to be a menace on the field.

Anderson has four sacks over the past three games and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance during Houston's 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 19. His sack was good for a safety, and he had two tackles for loss while helping the Texans hold the Colts to 167 yards.

Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett certainly took notice of Anderson's domination.

"You have to be aware of where he's at on the field at all times," Brissett said. "Since he's gotten in the league, he's gotten better every year. It looks like he's bigger, faster and stronger every year. He's the best in the league right now, and it pops up off the tape as soon as you turn it on from play one."

Anderson is now craving the opportunity to deliver another big outing against Baltimore and improve Houston's playoff fortunes.

"We just need to be focused on the now, and the now right now is the Baltimore Ravens," Anderson said. " ‘How can we go out and play on all three phases, complementary football?' I think that's the most important thing right now for us."

Brissett will be making his third consecutive start for the Ravens. He has thrown for 616 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the first two starts, and Baltimore has averaged 26.5 points during those contests.

Star running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, but he was placed back in concussion protocol on Wednesday. He initially sustained a head injury near the end of Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Derrick Henry briefly showed concussion symptoms late in Sunday's loss to Carolina. Minter said Henry initially tested clear but was placed back in the concussion protocol as a precaution. Minter expects him to play Sunday.

"Derrick means everything to this team, this organization, to myself, to the offense," Minter said. "He's ultra-competitive, but he's also one of those guys that if something's not working out, he's like, ‘Put it on me, put it on my shoulders. I need to do more.' He means everything with just how he goes about his business."

Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out against Carolina as a disciplinary measure. He missed the game after saying on his podcast that Baltimore was "best at making criminals."

Minter said a decision hasn't yet been made on whether Humphrey will play against Houston.

"I expect us to work through the week and see where we're at," Minter said.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice for the Ravens. Henry and receiver Zay Flowers were limited, along with outside linebacker Mike Green (knee), defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles (elbow), guard John Simpson (groin) and receiver Rashod Bateman (groin).

For Houston, standout defensive end Danielle Hunter (hamstring) was one of five players to sit out practice. The others were receiver Kayshon Boutte (hip), tight end Brevin Jordan (finger/foot), offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle). Limited participants were defensive tackle Logan Hall (hip/shoulder), linebacker Jake Hummel (abdomen/groin) and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring).