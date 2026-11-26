One of the starting quarterbacks in Sunday's NFC West showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers might have to sit out because of an injury.

But it might not be the one most fans would anticipate.

The 49ers' Brock Purdy suffered an ankle injury in a 35-10 victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City, missed practice Wednesday and was listed by coach Kyle Shanahan as day-to-day.

"He can't go (Wednesday) so it's always a possibility," Shanahan said of the chances Purdy could be sidelined. "It's not a high ankle so ... we'll see how it goes."

Purdy didn't seem affected against one of the league's top defenses, throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The former Mr. Irrelevant as the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft is putting up MVP numbers. Purdy leads the league with a 118.2 passer rating and 9.0 yards per pass attempt to go with his 23 touchdown passes and five interceptions for the 49ers (9-1).

"Best player in the game right now," said 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans, who also sat out Wednesday with Achilles tendinitis. "Super dialed in, the way he prepares, the way he competes. He's tough. I always thought he's been underrated."

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib suffered in a 34-17 loss to Chicago on Nov. 2.

Darnold was a full participant Wednesday in practice.

"Everything was positive," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. "Took a ton of reps, but it wasn't at full speed."

Drew Lock guided the Seahawks to back-to-back wins in Darnold's absence, completing 73.3% of his attempts while passing for 415 yards and three TDs.

Darnold might not be the biggest concern for the Seahawks (6-4), who are expected to be without starting right tackle Abe Lucas (ankle) and left guard Quenton Nelson (knee). In addition, right guard Anthony Bradford (knee/illness) and defensive lineman Jarran Reed (toe) also missed practice time this week.

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) missed the Wednesday practice.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle), left tackle Charles Cross (ankle), Lock (elbow), tight end Nick Kallerup (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (stinger) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) were limited.

49ers receiver Jordan Watkins (groin) and defensive back Siran Neal (knee, foot) also didn't practice this week. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck), defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Upton Stout (shoulder), and offensive linemen Austen Pleasants (knee) and Carver Willis (illness) were limited.

The Super Bowl champion Seahawks fully expect Purdy to play Sunday, though Mac Jones is a capable backup.

"I'm sure he's going to play. He's a tough dude," Seahawks safety Julian Love said. "So we're just going to prepare for that."

This will be the second and final meeting between the division rivals this season. The 49ers won 32-29 on Oct. 11 at Seattle.