Each of the last two years, Curt Cignetti and Indiana crushed Purdue by 50-plus points just for sport in the regular-season finale on their merry way to the College Football Playoff.

But in this year's Old Oaken Bucket game, the Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) could really use a whipping of the Boilermakers (3-8, 2-6) on Saturday night in Bloomington, Ind., to impress a CFP committee that suddenly has its doubts.

When the new rankings were revealed on Tuesday night, Indiana found itself at No. 14 -- its worst rating since Cignetti arrived before the 2024 season. The Hoosiers plummeted six spots in the wake of their overtime loss at Washington, so they need to do something special Saturday to merit a spot in the 12-team field when it's announced on Dec. 6.

Or, at minimum, the Hoosiers need to beat Purdue in any fashion and await losses from some mix of UCLA, Iowa and Oregon to earn a spot in the Big Ten championship game. But that contest -- and the automatic CFP bid that goes to the winner -- is a million miles from Cignetti's mind.

"I think it's important to just focus in on this game," Cignetti said. "To win 10 games would be a great credit. And we've got to take control of what we can control."

"I don't expect this game to be quite like the first two games. They're improved -- and we need to play well."

Indiana also needs to find answers at quarterback and kicker. Josh Hoover started the first nine games, but Grant Wilson entered midway through the Hoosiers' overtime win on Halloween at Minnesota. That earned Wilson the last two starts, but Hoover took over in the third quarter against Washington.

He hit 7 of 13 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, but Cignetti wanted to see more.

"I thought he came in and gave us a spark, but there's still some MOs (missed opportunities) there at the end with plays we've got to make," Cignetti said. "Both quarterbacks will take reps with the ones and we'll evaluate it as the week goes on."

Veteran kicker Nico Radicic had his only field-goal attempt at Washington blocked. Cignetti turned to Paddy McAteer, who made a 34-yarder in the third quarter but had his 37-yard attempt in overtime tipped enough to help it go wide.

"Where we're at for that, I'm not quite sure, to be honest with you," Cignetti said.

That quote, if it came from Purdue coach Barry Odom's mouth, also could work with regards to the Boilermakers' defense.

Odom fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane on Nov. 8 -- shortly after a 34-29 loss to a struggling Maryland squad.

In the two games since, Purdue surrendered 434 yards in a 28-7 loss to Iowa and 508 yards in a 42-10 loss to Wisconsin.

"I'm not going to hide this," Odom said. "I was extremely frustrated and disappointed. I was surprised because I sure didn't feel like we were going to go coach and play at the level that we did the other day."

Ryan Browne, one of the many players with eligibility remaining who'll be judged on every snap Saturday, has completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,551 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Fame Ijeboi enters the finale sharing the Big Ten lead in carries (185), but he stands eighth in yards with 724. His 12 touchdowns, which includes one receiving, rank fourth in the league.