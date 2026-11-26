Conner Weigman is hoping his injured throwing shoulder will improve enough that he can take the field Saturday night when No. 18 Houston hosts Baylor in the Big 12 regular-season finale for both teams.

The Cougars standout quarterback missed last week's 34-31 road victory over West Virginia due to the right shoulder injury.

"If it was my left (non-throwing) shoulder, we wouldn't be talking about it," Weigman told reporters on Tuesday. "It's unfortunate. I've just got to keep attacking my (physical therapy) and try to get back out there as soon as possible."

Houston (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) is ranked fifth among conference teams in the latest College Football Playoff poll so Saturday's contest is about earning a better bowl invitation.

A healthy Weigman would help with those aspirations. He has passed for 2,552 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Weigman also has rushed for seven scores.

Cougars coach Willie Fritz said he'll make a decision on Weigman's availability later in the week.

"We're going to work him this whole week and see if he gets better, and if he progresses we'll know that by the Thursday or Friday hopefully," Fritz said.

Being without Weigman wasn't a problem against West Virginia because freshman Keisean Henderson completed 18 of 28 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown in his first career start.

"He played lights-out," Weigman said of Henderson. "He is a really special talent and is going to do some really great things for the city and this university in the years to come."

Linebacker Jaden Yates also excelled against West Virginia with a career-high 16 tackles.

Baylor (6-5, 4-4) has scored just 17 points while dropping back-to-back games to then-No. 10 BYU and then-No. 17 Texas Tech.

That leaves the Bears 2-2 in four games under interim coach Joe Klanderman, who is looking forward to seeing how his squad bounces back from the defeats.

"The hope is that you have enough competitive nature in the program that it doesn't matter what's on the table or what's at stake," Klanderman said. "You could be playing a game of dodgeball, and there's something at stake, and guys are going to want to compete. We'll find out.

"There have been other times this year where that's been tested a little bit, and I think our guys are made of the right stuff in that regard. It'll be another test of that this weekend."

Quarterback DJ Lagway tweaked his hamstring to limit his mobility during last week's 20-10 loss to Texas Tech. Lagway was 30-of-48 passing for 236 yards and a touchdown.

"We expect to have every tool that he has in his toolbox," Klanderman said. "I'm expecting DJ Lagway to come back with a renewed determination, knowing that he didn't play his best football on Saturday. And I'm hoping that he comes back with renewed focus."

Lagway has passed for 2,295 yards and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

Top target Gavin Freeman is 99 yards away from becoming the 12th player in Baylor history to post a 1,000-yard receiving season. Freeman has caught at least five passes in 16 consecutive games.

The Bears have racked up 40 sacks, six shy of the school single-season mark.

Last season, Houston registered a 31-24 victory over Baylor and has won two of the three matchups since joining the Big 12.