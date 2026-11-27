San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against the Seattle Seahawks due to a sprained left ankle.

Purdy didn't practice at all this week after being injured late in the second quarter of last Sunday's 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Mac Jones will start in place of Purdy against visiting Seattle (6-4) in the NFC West showdown.

"Anytime it's not a high ankle sprain, you get pretty relieved, but it was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse," San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. "Kind of had a feeling just the way it was by the time Wednesday came around. (It) didn't heal up as fast as we wanted, so had to shut him down."

Purdy, 26, finished the game against the Vikings and was 21-of-26 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

The fifth-year pro is enjoying a solid season by throwing for 2,624 yards and 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He is viewed as an NFL MVP contender.

Jones, 28, has thrown just one pass this season for the 49ers (9-1) but he started eight games last season while Purdy was out with shoulder and toe injuries. San Francisco went 5-3 in his starts.

Overall, Jones played in 11 games in 2025 and passed for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"It's obviously a challenge when you're getting thrown in towards the end of the year, but it's a challenge that I've done before in my career," Jones said. "I'm definitely up for the challenge and looking forward to it."

Jones has a 25-32 regular-season record during a career that includes stints with the New England Patriots (2021-23), Jacksonville Jaguars (2024) and 49ers.

Second-year pro Kurtis Rourke will be the No. 2 quarterback for the 49ers. He has never taken an NFL regular-season snap. Receiver Jordan Watkins (groin) also will sit out.

Five 49ers are questionable: receiver Mike Evans (Achilles), offensive lineman Austen Pleasants (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) and defensive back Siran Neal (knee/foot).

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps/rib) will return after a two-game absence.