Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics who say he broke an unwritten code of NFL locker rooms when he went public with his intense criticism of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers has come under scrutiny after telling McAfee on Wednesday that McCarthy was "snoring" during a meeting on Nov. 18 and missed practices and a walkthrough that same week. He also criticized McCarthy for breaking down a halftime huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers" during Pittsburgh's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The appearance came after news broke Tuesday night that Rodgers was being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. A few hours after the McAfee appearance, Rodgers was placed on waivers.

During Thursday's game between Philadelphia and Dallas, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady took issue with Rodgers airing his grievances publicly. Former Steelers coach and current NBC analyst Mike Tomlin, who worked with Rodgers in Pittsburgh last season, said during halftime of the Kansas City-Buffalo game that he was "upset about" the situation, which he called "a dumpster fire."

Amazon Prime Video announcer Al Michaels shared communication he had with Rodgers during the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 27-5 upset victory over the Denver Broncos on Friday.

"A lot of talk about the sanctity of the locker room. The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership," Rodgers told Michaels on Thursday.

"They took this public, never heard from the head coach, then they leaked (the benching) at 11 p.m. (Tuesday). They also barred me from the facility. That's why I went to McAfee."

According to Tomlin, Rodgers was a role model as a veteran player when the two worked together in 2025 during a 10-7 season.

"He was beloved, and I'm not overexaggerating that," Tomlin said at halftime of the Chiefs-Bills game. "He worked at it, and people appreciated his openness to getting to know and understand the Steeler culture, to be engaged with teammates."

Brady addressed the Rodgers-McCarthy drama during Fox's broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday, saying, "Nobody wins when the family feuds."

"(An NFL locker room is) a very sacred place. We shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Brady said. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates. You're fighting with your coaches. You're always acting as a team, together. It shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public. That's what I'll say."

Rodgers became an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Thursday and is free to sign with any team.

The Steelers improved to 7-4 with their win on Friday, moving from seventh to sixth place in the AFC standings entering the weekend.

"I'm just so proud of the way we turned the page," Rudolph said after the game. "The veteran leadership -- the Cam Heywards, the Jalen Ramseys, the TJ Watts -- really led us forward.

"I think the leadership council just sort of rallied around Coach McCarthy. And I think in a weird way, the adversity brought us probably closer together. And I think we're going to just keep carrying that week after week."