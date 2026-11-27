Akron's Joe Moorhead stepped down as head coach after the Zips lost the 2026 season finale to Buffalo.

The 17-9 loss dropped the Zips to 2-10 on the season.

Moorhead posted on social media following the game that he was resigning "to pursue other opportunities."

"I am thankful to school administrators, past and present, for providing me with the chance to lead this team for the past five seasons," said Moorhead. "Lastly, I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to everyone who poured their heart and soul into this program, especially and most importantly our players."

In five seasons in Akron, Moorhead accumulated a record of 15-45. The Zips' best season during his tenure occurred in 2025, when they went 5-7.

But the squad lost eight in a row after a win in Week 2 over Robert Morris. Akron edged UMass, 34-33, on Nov. 18, but could not play spoiler to a Buffalo squad that clinched a spot in the MAC championship game.

Akron has not posted a winning season since 2015 when the Zips went 8-5.

Moorhead, 53, served as Mississippi State's head coach from 2018-19. The Bulldogs posted a two-year mark of 14-12 and Moorhead was fired in January 2020.

He served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon for two seasons prior to arriving in Akron. Moorhead was also the offensive coordinator at Penn State before earning the position at Mississippi State.