Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck will miss his second straight game Sunday as he recovers from back spasms, coach Mike LaFleur said Friday.

Veteran Josh Johnson will start once again versus the Washington Commanders. LaFleur said Arizona -- which claimed Kedon Slovis off waivers this week -- will keep the details of Johnson's backup for Sunday "in house."

LaFleur said "next week is in play" for Beck to return to the field. In his one game this season against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 15, Beck tallied 108 yards on 11 of 18 passing with two interceptions.

Johnson, in relief of Beck last week, completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cardinals sit last in the NFC West with a 3-8 record.