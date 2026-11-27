DJ Uiagalelei will make his first career NFL start Sunday after the Los Angeles Chargers ruled out quarterback Justin Herbert with a concussion Friday.

The 25-year-old Uiagalelei will oppose another backup quarterback Sunday when the Chargers (1-9) host the New England Patriots (5-5) in Inglewood, Calif. Tommy DeVito will start in place of Drake Maye, who fractured his right fibula in a Nov. 15 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Herbert sustained his injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the New York Jets but played the entire game. He remained in concussion protocol throughout the week and did not participate in any practices before being ruled out Friday.

The Chargers have struggled offensively, ranking 31st in the NFL in scoring (16.8 points per game) and 26th in total offense (288.1 yards per game). Herbert has completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,851 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions while being sacked a league-high 39 times.

Uiagalelei made his NFL debut in a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8, replacing an injured Herbert in the fourth quarter. He completed 2 of 7 passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The former Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State quarterback signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. The Chargers signed him to the active roster in September.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh expressed confidence in Uiagalelei's preparation for the opportunity.

"He's been very diligent the entire season," Harbaugh said. "Getting all the reps this week has really helped, very talented player. Excited for him to get his shot and have at it."

Los Angeles also signed veteran Jake Browning to its active roster Thursday to provide depth behind Uiagalelei.

The Chargers will be without linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee) and running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), while outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle) is questionable.