Colton Joseph ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Wisconsin to a 28-5 Big Ten victory over visiting Minnesota on Friday night, reclaiming Paul Bunyan's Axe and evening the storied series between the border rivals.

Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid against the Gophers (6-6, 4-5), who had won four of the previous five. The Badgers, 6-0 at home this season, also evened the all-time series that dates to 1890 at 64-64-8.

Joseph completed 12 of 18 passes for 217 yards with two interceptions. He also ran for a team-high 101 yards on 20 carries. Darrion Dupree added 80 yards on the ground as Wisconsin outgained Minnesota 482 yards to 115.

Drake Lindsay completed 14 of 28 passes for 104 yards for Minnesota. The Gophers managed just 11 yards on the ground on 14 attempts, while Wisconsin rushed for 265 yards.

Wisconsin erased a 3-0 deficit with three second-quarter touchdowns.

Joseph hit Tyrell Henry with a 27-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the second quarter to put Wisconsin in front 7-3. Joseph completed 3 of 3 passes for 56 yards on the drive.

The Badgers pushed the lead to 14-3 with an 11-play, 72-yard march on their next possession, capped by Bryan Jackson II's 1-yard touchdown run. Wisconsin rushed nine times for 59 yards on the drive.

After a third consecutive three-and-out by the Gophers, Wisconsin went 90 yards in 12 plays to make it 21-3. Under pressure, Joseph pulled the ball down and scored on a 7-yard run.

In the first half, Wisconsin had a 298-39 advantage in total offense, 16-1 edge in first downs, and dominated time of possession 22:33 to 7:27.

Minnesota pinned the Badgers at the 1-yard line on a punt midway through the third quarter. Wisconsin was called for holding in the end zone, resulting in a safety to make it 21-5.

Joseph's 1-yard plunge capped a 91-yard drive that put the Badgers up 28-5 with a minute left in the third period. Joseph keyed the drive with a 43-yard pass to Eugene Hilton Jr. to the Minnesota 2.

Minnesota went in front early on Luke Drzewiecki's 53-yard field goal following an interception.

It was the second consecutive strong outing from Joseph, who started the first eight games before being replaced by true freshman Ryan Hopkins for two games.

In the Badgers' 42-10 win at Purdue last week, Joseph celebrated his return as the starter by rushing for 187 yards, a Wisconsin single-game record for a quarterback.