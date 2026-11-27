Arch Manning passed to Cam Coleman for the game's only touchdown and Gianni Spetic kicked three field goals as No. 3 Texas did just enough to beat Texas A&M 16-6 on Friday in a Lone Star State rivalry game in College Station, Texas.

The Longhorns (10-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) won their sixth straight contest and earned a spot opposite top-ranked Georgia in the final SEC Championship game at Atlanta on Dec. 5.

Texas has defeated the Aggies in all three games since the Longhorns joined the league before the 2024 season and in six of the past seven meetings between the teams.

Manning finished 18 of 34 for 143 yards with one interception. Texas gained only 242 yards of total offense but limited Texas A&M to 234.

Brady Hart, making his second start for Texas A&M, threw for 201 yards on 22-of-35 passing, but the Aggies never advanced further than Texas' 18-yard line.

The Aggies (4-8, 1-8) lost their fifth straight game and endured their sixth game in conference play scoring nine points or less. Texas A&M finished with fewer than five wins in a season for the first time since 2008 and produced its worst-ever record as a member of the SEC.

Texas turned a punt muffed by Texas A&M into a 54-yard field goal by Spetic to take a 3-0 lead at the 9:49 mark of the first quarter.

The Longhorns added to their advantage with a 12-play, 88-yard march that culminated in a 3-yard scoring pass from Manning to Coleman with 11:57 to play in the second.

Texas A&M drove from its own 22 to Texas' 35 in nine snaps, resulting in a 52-yard field goal from David Olano that cut the deficit to 10-3 on the half's final play.

Texas's Jelani McDonald recovered a fumble by the Aggies' Mario Craver at the Texas A&M 34 early in the third quarter to set the table for a second Spetic field goal, this one from 33 yards out that pushed the margin back to 10 points.

Olano answered with a 35-yard field goal with 4:02 to play in the third to make it a one-score game again.

Manning threw an interception in the end zone early in the fourth quarter after the Longhorns moved to the Texas A&M 7, but the Aggies gave the ball back on downs.

Spetic salted away the game with his third field goal, a 42-yarder with 5:19 remaining.