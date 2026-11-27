Record-setting quarterback Drew Mestemaker could be making his final home appearance for Oklahoma State on Saturday when Kansas visits Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) return home after a rousing 30-27 overtime win at Arizona State last Saturday.

Mestemaker threw for 294 yards but was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season. He was questionable all week with a right shoulder injury and was a game-time decision before being cleared to play following pregame warmups.

Projected by some analysts as a potential top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Mestemaker leads the nation in passing yards (3,533) and is second in passing touchdowns (30) and passing yards per game (321.2). He has set numerous program and Big 12 Conference records.

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris also coached Mestemaker at North Texas the past two seasons before both joined the Cowboys. Morris praised his signal caller for consistently answering the bell. He was asked about Mestemaker's willingness to play hurt despite what his potential NFL future.

"Drew's been the same way, the same kid that last year went and played in the bowl game with his teammates because he wanted to finish that season with his teammates," Morris said. "Like that's who he is. That's who he's been his whole life."

The Jayhawks (4-7, 2-6) look to rebound from a heart-breaking 31-29 triple-overtime home setback to then-No. 10 BYU last Saturday. Isaiah Marshall finished with 186 passing yards and two touchdowns and 90 rushing yards and another TD.

But Marshall threw two interceptions in the loss, Kansas' third in its past four games.

This will be the first time since Kansas coach Lance Leipold's initial season in Lawrence in 2021 that the Jayhawks enter the final week of the season without any hope of playing in the postseason.

"We've got another game," Leipold said Monday. "There's no quit. We keep fighting. Our expectations that these guys have signed up for this. Everyone's up for evaluation, from staff to players. So they need to show up, and I'm confident they will."

This will the 76th all-time meeting between Oklahoma State and Kansas, with the Cowboys holding a 42-31-2 edge in a series that began in 1923.