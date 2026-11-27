Hank Brown ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to give No. 13 Iowa a 31-7 win over No. 25 Nebraska on Friday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference game in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) won their first straight game and matched their best regular season win total since 2021, the last time they played in the Big Ten title game, and stayed alive for both the conference championship and College Football Playoff. Iowa needs a combination of wins and losses from other Big Ten games this weekend to earn a title game bid.

Brown scored on runs of 14, 6 and 29 yards, finishing with 48 yards on 12 carries. He threw for 173 yards and a TD on 13-of-18 passing, while L.J. Phillips ran for 76 yards.

Nebraska (7-5, 4-5) lost its fourth straight Heroes Game and 11th in the last 12 meetings with Iowa. The Cornhuskers lost two fumbles in the second half, the first two of the season, and turned it over three times.

Anthony Colandrea threw for 153 yards on 19-of-29 passing but turned it over twice. Jamal Rule ran for 106 yards and a TD, his fourth 100-yard game.

Down 10-7 at halftime, Nebraska drove into the red zone but a miscommunication in the backfield led to Colandrea losing the ball and Iowa's Cam Buffington recovering. The Hawkeyes returned the favor, muffing a fumble that Jamir Conn recovered in Iowa territory, but Nebraska turned it over on downs.

Iowa capitalized, going up 17-7 on a 6-yard TD run by Brown with 1:19 left in the third.

Nebraska then muffed a punt early in the fourth quarter, with Iowa's Brevin Doll recovering at the 31 and scoring six plays later on a 9-yard pass from Brown to DJ Vonnahme. Brown later got his third rushing score, a 29-yarder, with 4:02 to go.

Iowa took a 7-0 lead on its second possession, scoring on a 14-yard run by Brown. Nebraska matched that score with a 21-yard TD run by Rule early in the second quarter.

Caden Buhr hit a 39-yard field goal to put the Hawkeyes up three with 9:09 left in the first half.