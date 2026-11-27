Jadan Baugh scored a touchdown and set a school rushing record as No. 20 Florida wrapped up its first regular season under new coach Jon Sumrall with a 26-10 Black Friday victory over rival Florida State in Tallahassee.

Baugh became the first Florida running back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons as he rushed 19 times for 77 yards to push his 2026 total to 1,057 yards. He also scored his 17th touchdown of the year, all rushing. Last season, he posted 1,170 rushing yards and 10 total TDs (eight rushing, two receiving).

Aaron Philo went 9-for-12 for 127 yards passing and added 40 rushing yards before leaving with a shoulder injury early in the second half. Tramell Jones Jr. was 2-for-4 for 9 yards and rushed for a touchdown in Philo's place.

Patrick Durkin kicked four field goals and J'Vari Flowers posted two interceptions as the Gators (8-4) finished with a three-game winning streak.

The Seminoles (5-7) finished with a losing record for the third straight season, one in which they fired seventh-year coach Mike Norvell after a 3-5 start.

Ashton Daniels went 18-for-32 for 183 yards and two interceptions. Walk-on running back Zay Parks had 55 yards on 14 carries.

The Gators moved into the red zone in the first quarter after Eric Singleton Jr. took a 65-yard pass to the Florida State 7-yard line. The Seminoles then made a goal-line stand, stuffing Baugh on fourth-and-goal at the 1 for a turnover on downs with 5:41 left.

Baugh, who rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 rout of the Seminoles last year, took a direct snap and muscled his way in from 3 yards for a 7-0 lead with 1:41 to go in the quarter.

Florida State's Gabe Panikowski kicked a 27-yard field goal with 10:09 to play in the second quarter, but the Gators responded with Durkin's 33-yard boot for a 10-3 lead with 4:15 remaining.

The Gators went up 17-3 on a 1-yard run by Jones to open the third quarter, but it came at the expense of losing Philo to a right shoulder injury on a 37-yard keeper.

With Daniels out of the game briefly, FSU backup Kevin Sperry entered and tossed a 9-yard score to Landen Thomas on fourth-and-6 to make it 17-10 with 3:01 to go in the third.

Durkin field goals from 37, 42 and 25 yards in the fourth quarter, the last with 1:56 to play, rounded out the scoring.