Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington will miss Jacksonville's home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Head coach Liam Coen said Friday that Washington is considered week-to-week with a shoulder injury.
Washington sustained the injury Thursday during Jaguars practice. The 24-year-old out of Penn State leads the team in receptions (44), receiving yards (748) and receiving touchdowns (six) through the first 10 games of his fourth season. His 17 yards per catch rank fifth in the entire NFL.
The Jaguars lead the AFC South with a 7-3 record while the Titans sit last at a woeful 1-9.
--Field Level Media