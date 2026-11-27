Iowa State has one more opportunity to secure bowl eligibility and add clarity about its future heading into Saturday's rivalry game against Kansas State in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State (5-6, 3-5 Big 12 Conference) is coming off a 48-17 loss at UCF on Friday, while Kansas State (4-7, 1-7) has lost five straight games, including a 35-28 overtime defeat to Arizona last Saturday.

The Cyclones received encouraging news when running back Aiden Flora announced he would return next season. The former walk-on leads the nation with 1,506 rushing yards, has scored 14 rushing touchdowns and is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Flora, an Iowa native, is averaging 7.2 yards per carry in his breakout season under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers.

The Cyclones are seeking their sixth home victory of the season after going winless on the road. A victory Saturday also would extend the season for the players being honored on Senior Day.

"This is a really good team. Their record doesn't scream that, obviously, nor does ours," Rogers said Tuesday of Kansas State.

The Wildcats nearly pulled off an upset against Arizona, holding a 28-17 lead in the fourth quarter before losing in overtime.

"We have not controlled games well this season. Even when we're ahead, we're behind," Kansas State coach Collin Klein said.

Klein also is dealing with uncertainty at quarterback. Dillon Duff is day-to-day, Klein said Monday, and Blake Barnett will be available if Duff cannot play.

Former starter Avery Johnson has been sidelined since suffering an injury against Kansas on Oct. 17.

Running back Rodney Fields Jr. leads the Wildcats with 751 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Kansas State's defense limited Arizona to 86 rushing yards, an encouraging development heading into its matchup with Flora.

Saturday will mark the 110th meeting in the rivalry known as Farmageddon. The programs have met annually since 1917 but are not scheduled to play next season because of the Big 12 scheduling rotation.

The Cyclones have won the past three meetings, including a 24-21 victory in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2025 season.