At one time it appeared LSU's regular-season finale against Arkansas could be a Tigers' tune-up for a berth in the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoff.

But when LSU (6-5, 3-5 SEC) faces the Razorbacks (4-7, 2-6) on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark., it will merely be the final game before a disappointing trip to a yet-to-be-determined bowl game.

Lane Kiffin wasn't hired away from Ole Miss to be coaching in a game such as this on Thanksgiving weekend -- relatively low-stakes compared to national expectations -- but little has gone the way LSU or Kiffin expected after being ranked as high as No. 7 in the Top 25 in September.

The Tigers have lost their last three games thanks to being outscored 37-0 in the fourth quarter by Alabama, Texas and Tennessee.

"Obviously, that's the common theme of all the losses: being ahead or tied, and we played really well," Kiffin said. "People ask, ‘What's the problem with this season, and are you really concerned about the program?' I keep saying I'm not concerned about the future of the program. I'm excited about the future of the program, but we have one core issue to fix, and that's how we finish games."

LSU hasn't had to worry about the fourth quarter in its previous three games against teams that don't have winning records in the SEC (Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn), having beaten them by a combined score of 104-23.

The Razorbacks' SEC losses -- and another against No. 2 Utah -- have come by an average of 24.3 points.

Even though Arkansas has shown progress after finishing last season with a 2-10 record and a 10-game losing streak, first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield knows that some players will consider transferring after the season.

"We all know, it's not going to look the same this time next year," Silverfield said. "It's a difficult time in college football, but everybody's dealing with it. ... Give me everything you got. Let's give elite focus. Let's just really focus on the right now, and then whatever comes, when the game strikes double zeroes, so be it."