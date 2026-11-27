The time is right for teams to settle their scores with Penn State.

Rutgers snapped an 18-game losing streak against the Nittany Lions last week. On Saturday, Maryland will try for a role reversal versus its long-time tormentor at College Park, Md.

The Terrapins own a 4-49-1 record against the Nittany Lions since 1917.

Maryland interim head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was astonished on Tuesday when he was informed that the Terps have not beaten the Nittany Lions at home since 1961.

"What? Since when?" Abdul-Rahim asked with a laugh. "We gotta check that man. Seriously? ‘61, all right."

There hasn't been much to laugh about this season at Penn State (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten). In Saturday's 25-24 loss to Rutgers, the Nittany Lions surrendered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Late collapses have been a recurring theme for Penn State, which gave up two touchdowns in the final 3:31 of a 24-20 loss to Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions also had leads in the second half before falling to Michigan and Southern California.

"Whether we've won the games or not won the games, we've still not played 60 minutes to the standard of football that we believe in," coach Matt Campbell said, adding that the team lacks "a mental toughness to be the best version of us."

Injuries have played a role in Penn State's disappointing showing. Electric wideout Koby Howard was lost for the season in Week 4. Injuries to their top three rushers could mean playing time Saturday for No. 4 back Quinton Martin Jr.

After winning its first two games this month, Maryland (4-7, 2-6) is coming off a disappointing result as well, falling at No. 18 Southern California.

Malik Washington threw interceptions on consecutive possessions in the second half which the Trojans converted into touchdown drives to take control of the game.

With Abdul-Rahim taking over for Mike Locksley last month, Maryland is in a similar position to Penn State last year when it fired James Franklin and made Terry Smith its interim coach.

"He was one of the first persons I called when I became the interim," Abdul-Rahim said of Smith, who remains on staff under Campbell. "I thought he did a tremendous job of managing the whole Penn State program."