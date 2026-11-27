Both Michigan State and Rutgers know one thing is certain going into kickoff Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. It will be the season finale for each.

The Spartans (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (3-8, 2-6) each have eight losses, so both know there's no chance of a bowl game beyond Saturday.

It'll be straight into the offseason for each team after the game concludes, but gaining a season-ending win and going into what will be critical winters for both with some momentum can't hurt.

Michigan State has been decimated by injuries and an overall lack of roster talent in head coach Pat Fitzgerald's first year.

Before attacking the offseason and the roster issues, Fitzgerald just wants to see his team end the 2026 season with a victory.

"Our focus right now is finishing the right way," Fitzgerald said. "Our players have put in a ton of work and continued to fight each week."

Rutgers enters the matchup with renewed momentum following a dramatic 25-24 victory over Penn State last week. The Scarlet Knights secured the win on the final play when quarterback A.J. Surace connected with running back Antwan Raymond, who lateraled the ball to wide receiver Ben Black III for a touchdown as time expired. Surace then completed the game-winning two-point conversion pass to Clay Thevenin.

Still, it's been a disappointing season for Rutgers, which already announced that Greg Schiano will return next season as head coach of the program despite results that athletic director Keli Zinn described as "not acceptable."

Like Michigan State, the plan for Rutgers is to invest more into the roster over the offseason, but the Scarlet Knights want to send their seniors out with one last home win.

"Roster decisions and roster evaluation is a constant 12 months of the year," Schiano said. "I learned at a very young age in coaching that you have so many opportunities to evaluate. They think the evaluation might be just the scrimmage or might just be practice. I evaluate everything."