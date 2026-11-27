Tyler Bass booted a 57-yard field goal as time expired to give the Buffalo Bills a dramatic 13-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in slippery conditions on Thursday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Kansas City was forced to punt from its own 11-yard line with 15 seconds left, and Buffalo's Greg Dortch returned it 17 yards to the Kansas City 39. Dortch was tackled with four seconds left, and Bass came on to end a contest played in heavy rain for the majority of the night.

James Cook III rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown as the AFC-leading Bills (10-1) won their seventh consecutive game. Bass also kicked a tying 54-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen connected on just 10 of 21 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions. Patrick Mahomes finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards and Emmett Johnson rushed for 72 yards and one score for Kansas City (8-3), which had a three-game winning streak halted.

Bears 39, Lions 35

Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze for a 6-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone with three seconds remaining as visiting Chicago rallied for a victory against Detroit in an NFC North thriller.

The division-leading Bears (9-2) erased a 35-24 deficit in the last eight minutes to snap Detroit's six-game winning streak. Williams finished 30-for-44 for 345 yards with two touchdowns. Chicago safety Dillon Thieneman had an interception off a deflection to set up a fourth-quarter score.

Jahmyr Gibbs had 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard score to give Detroit (8-3) an 11-point lead with just over eight minutes left. Jared Goff passed for 313 yards and a score with an interception.

Eagles 39, Cowboys 38

Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left as Philadelphia rallied from down 21 to stun Dallas in Arlington, Texas.

Elliott's kick gave the Eagles (4-7) their first lead of the game as they scored the final 15 points, capitalizing on the Cowboys' miscues. Philadelphia scored 22 points in the fourth quarter. Joe Milton III threw for 331 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and DeVonta Smith hauled in 11 receptions for 200 yards and two TDs.

Javonte Williams scored three first-half touchdowns for Dallas (5-7), and Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. CeeDee Lamb made seven catches for 134 yards and Williams racked up 101 rushing yards. Prescott threw for 291 yards on 19-for-28 passing, including a desperation pick on the final play.