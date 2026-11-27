Thomas Castellanos threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns as No. 11 Texas Tech routed visiting TCU 48-27 on Thursday night in Lubbock, earning a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game.

Castellanos completed 20 of 25 passes as the Red Raiders (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) won their fifth straight game and secured a matchup with No. 2 Utah on Dec. 4. Malcolm Simmons (four receptions, 110 yards) returned a punt for a touchdown during Texas Tech's 27-point second quarter and caught a scoring pass in the third quarter.

Adam Schobel completed 24 of 37 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns for the Horned Frogs (5-7, 3-6), who were playing their first game since firing coach Sonny Dykes on Sunday. TCU will not be eligible for a bowl game. Major Everhart rushed for a game-high 138 yards on 14 carries for the Horned Frogs.

Interim coach Andy Avalos got the Horned Frogs off to a fast start. Taking advantage of Kenny Johnson's fumble on a punt return, TCU took a 3-0 lead on Kyle Lemmerman's 33-yard field goal with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

Schobel extended the lead to 10-0 with 19 seconds remaining in the period, rolling right and firing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ed Small (nine receptions, two touchdowns).

However, Texas Tech got on the board with field goals of 54 and 39 yards by Stone Harrington. The Red Raiders then took the lead on Castellanos' 19-yard touchdown pass to Johnson with 2:08 left in the half.

After a fumble gave Texas Tech a short field, the Red Raiders capitalized immediately, with Castellanos finding J'Koby Williams (four receptions, 100 yards) for a 25-yard touchdown. Simmons turned a TCU punt into a 79-yard touchdown return 53 seconds before halftime, giving Texas Tech a 27-10 lead at the break.

The game's competitive phase ended in the third quarter, when Castellanos connected with Simmons on a 32-yard touchdown pass and Terrance Carter Jr. scored on a 3-yard run to give the Red Raiders a 41-10 lead with 8:59 remaining in the period.

Lemmerman kicked a 32-yard field goal to close the third quarter. In the fourth, Kameron Dickey rumbled 16 yards for a Texas Tech touchdown before Schobel tossed scoring passes of 4 and 11 yards to Small and Jacobe Hayes, respectively.