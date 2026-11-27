Trinidad Chambliss threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown in his final home game as No. 22 Ole Miss pulled away from Mississippi State 41-17 Friday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss passed for 237 yards and Joshua Dye added 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels (8-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) scored all of their touchdowns in the second half.

Billy Puckett passed for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Fluff Bothwell caught the touchdown pass and rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-7).

After scoring just two field goals in the first half, Ole Miss received the second-half kickoff and drove to Chambliss' 6-yard touchdown pass to Horatio Fields to take a 13-10 lead.

The Rebels' next possession concluded with Dye's 4-yard touchdown run and a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Puckett threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bothwell to pull Mississippi State within three points.

The Bulldogs were looking to tie the score or take the lead when Blake Purchase intercepted Puckett and returned 58 yards to the Mississippi State 1-yard line. Chambliss rushed for a touchdown on the next play to expand Ole Miss' lead to 27-17.

Chambliss' 21-yard touchdown pass to Michael Smith and Dye's 1-yard touchdown run completed the scoring.

Ole Miss forced a three-and-out on the game's first possession and on the ensuing possession, it drove to Lucas Carneiro's 33-yard field goal. The 3-0 lead held up through the end of the first quarter.

Puckett had completions to Marquis Johnson of 12 and 45 yards, leading to Bothwell's 16-yard touchdown run that gave Mississippi State a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

The Rebels responded on the ensuing possession with Carneiro's 40-yard field goal that pulled them within one point. Kyle Ferrie followed with a 42-yard field goal that increased the Bulldogs' lead to 10-6 at halftime.