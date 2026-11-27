Northwestern surged to a No. 20 ranking after winning six of seven games to open the season.

Although the Wildcats have four straight losses since, coach David Braun finds Saturday's visit from in-state rival Illinois offers more than a chance to snap the losing streak in the regular-season finale for the bowl-eligible teams in Evanston.

"Of course, there's a level of excitement when you start the season the way that we did, and you have this level of, ‘Man, are we breaking through in this moment?'" Braun said. "The reality is, there's still a lot of breakthrough happening in this program."

Northwestern (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) is seeking its first victory since a 42-14 rout of Rutgers on Oct. 24. The Wildcats are hopeful to keep the offense moving with the development of junior quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who has played the past three games with dual-threat Aidan Chiles out due to an upper-body injury.

Marchiol has completed 63.2% of his passes (55 of 87) for 575 yards and three scores and no interceptions while rushing for two more TDs.

Running back Caleb Komolafe gained 109 yards on 19 carries in a 20-17 loss last week at Minnesota to surpass 100 yards for the first time since the Rutgers game.

The Northwestern defense generated just one sack, from lineman Jamaal Johnson, and knows it also must improve against Illinois (6-5, 4-4).

Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser passed for a season-best 318 yards in a 34-17 home loss to No. 15 Iowa on Nov. 21. Houser made eight connections with Collin Dixon for 142 yards.

Brayden Trimble added four catches for 121 yards and one of Houser's two touchdowns. But Iowa also intercepted Houser twice and blanked Illinois in the second half.

Illinois has won two straight Land of Lincoln Trophy games against Northwestern and is 4-1 under coach Bret Bielema after a six-game losing streak in the series.

"Since I came here, I think we tried to throw a lot of respect into this game, the preparation for it," Bielema said. "It had been pretty lopsided before our arrival in favor of Northwestern."

The Illini have limited opponents to 19.2 points per game over the past five. Safety Matthew Bailey has 86 tackles and is aiming to lead the team in that category for a third successive season.