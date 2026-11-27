Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi expects to play a different Cal team than the one he's watched on film lately.

The Panthers (6-5, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) will head west for their regular-season finale against Cal on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif., and Narduzzi predicts the Golden Bears will put the ball in the air a lot more than they did last weekend.

Cal ran the ball 39 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the 44-28 loss to visiting Stanford in another ACC game, marking its fifth straight defeat, all by double digits.

"With our run defense, which will be the best run defense they face this year, on paper, I expect to see the ball thrown 60 times in the game," Narduzzi said. "So, that's what we'll prepare for."

Pitt won its first five games of the season but has dropped five of six since, most recently 42-10 on the road to then-No. 23 Louisville last Saturday.

The Panthers have been trying to establish their own run game, but defenses haven't obliged. Pitt was limited to 48 rushing yards on 25 carries against Louisville.

"People are just trying to take our run game away," Narduzzi said. "If you ask, like, ‘Hey, what's up with the run game?' They're packing the box, making our quarterback make the play. They're stopping the run, and we've got to fight against that and find better answers as coaches to defeat that and, again, staying ahead of the sticks is part of that."

Tosh Lupoi is looking for a win in the finale of his first season as head coach at Cal (3-8, 2-6).

Lupoi has faced questions about his job security after the team's five-game losing streak. He said he has had several conversations with Cal general manager Ron Rivera since the loss to Stanford but did not indicate whether any involved his job status.

"We're focused on beating Pitt. We've had a couple of ball conversations," Lupoi said Tuesday. "Just had another one about our academics."

For others, like senior cornerback Cam Sidney, it definitely will be his final game at Cal.

"I love it here," Sidney said. "This was an easy decision to come back (for a senior season). It's a really positive experience for me. It's something that's kind of saddening because I know it's coming to an end for me, but there's so much more positives and good memories."

The Panthers are bowl eligible for a third straight season, but Narduzzi would prefer to end the regular season on a positive note. He knows the Golden Bears will present a challenge, especially their defense.

"They're big inside, they've got really good pass rushers on the edge. You've got a 345-pound D-tackle, so they're large men inside. They can make plays," Narduzzi said. "They've got nothing to lose, put it all out there on the last game, just like we can."