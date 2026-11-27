Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play on Sunday at the Houston Texans after being sent home and held out of last week's game in response to derogatory remarks he made about the city of Baltimore.

"I think he's handled it well and like a pro, so he's back in here," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Friday. "He's done a good job, and he's ready to try to help the team."

Humphrey drew backlash for comments made on his podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show," earlier this month. Asked what Baltimore was best at making, Humphrey initially said, "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer. Then he added: "They're best at making criminals."

Among those who criticized Humphrey were Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, who grew up in the city.

Humphrey, 30, apologized the same day the podcast was published. The Ravens sent him home the following day and deactivated him for Sunday's 35-33 road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Humphrey returned to the team Monday and practiced with the Ravens throughout the week.

The Ravens (4-7) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak Sunday against the Texans before entering their bye week. They return to action Dec. 13 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Humphrey is Baltimore's longest-tenured defensive player. The Ravens selected him with the 16th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.