Bears tight end Colston Loveland could be headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury but his return this season has not been ruled out, according to multiple reports.

The Bears are awaiting final test results before a determination is made on his IR status, ESPN reported Friday. Loveland is expected to seek a second opinion on his injury.

Loveland was emotional leaving the playing field Thursday, prompting skepticism he avoided a major knee injury in Chicago's comeback win over the Detroit Lions.

Coach Ben Johnson said testing would determine the full extent of the injury. ESPN reported the initial diagnosis of a sprained medial collateral ligament implies a return is possible in 4-6 weeks, which could put Loveland in position to play before the end of the regular season on Jan. 10.

Loveland left the game in the first quarter when Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez rolled into his legs while making a tackle of running back D'Andre Swift.

The Bears are without tight end Cole Kmet, who was ruled out for the season on Oct. 23 after a right knee injury against the New England Patriots.

Kmet had 10 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2026.