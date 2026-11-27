South Carolina and Clemson wrap up the regular season Saturday afternoon when they meet in the matchup dubbed as the Palmetto Bowl.

Each head coach could use a victory in a game at Clemson that determines the state's bragging rights right before bowl season.

Neither team is bound for the College Football Playoffs.

The Gamecocks (6-5) had a chance with a 6-3 mark two weeks ago before traveling to Arkansas with a shot at home against No. 1 Georgia awaiting them last weekend.

A pair of identical-score losses -- 34-6 -- ended any chance of coach Shane Beamer's squad playing on college football's main stage next month.

"We got to be better in the red zone," Beamer in Sunday night's teleconference. "Against Arkansas, we were 1-for-5 in the red zone. And then, we kicked two field goals and had an interception in the red zone (against Georgia).

"So, just like we got to finish in the fourth quarter, we got to finish drives, and that's what we didn't do. ... (Clemson) took it to us last year in Columbia, without a doubt, and made the plays that they needed to make in that football game."

Disgruntled South Carolina fans can probably get used to seeing Beamer on the sidelines: His buyout is estimated at $22.5 million if he's fired before the end of the season, per USA Today.

Clemson (7-4) recorded a 28-14 victory in Columbia a year ago, as it built a 17-14 halftime lead and shut down the Gamecocks in the second half to close out a 7-5 regular-season campaign.

Coach Dabo Swinney's squad enters the rivalry game following a strong defensive effort in a 20-10 road win at Duke.

"Defensively, I think it was our best game of the year," Swinney said. "And certainly what we can be when they're all together playing to the standard. But those guys just had an incredible will to win, great focus.

"They only had 80 yards in the first half. And again, this is a team, they were averaging 33 points a game, held them to 10."