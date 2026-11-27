First-year Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard has seen significant progress from his football team lately, especially the last two weeks.

The Cardinal (6-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won their last two games and hope to close the regular season with a victory when they face SMU (7-4, 5-3) at home on Saturday.

"What I've seen and what I'm most proud of is their relentlessness on getting better, and learning and mastering the plays, and learning and mastering the systems," Pritchard told reporters. "And again, we are never satisfied with where we are. We can always be a little better."

For SMU, the hope is to flip the script after back-to-back losses. The Mustangs have struggled on both sides of the ball in their last two games, losing 49-7 to then-No. 13 Wake Forest and 24-3 to then-No. 6 Notre Dame.

The encouraging thing for head coach Rhett Lashlee is the team hasn't folded.

"As disappointing as the last couple of weeks have been for us, and not what we want, our guys haven't lost heart," Lashlee said. "There haven't been any internal issues."

Lashlee knows his team has a tall order in front of it. The Mustangs are 1-3 on the road this year. The Cardinal are 4-1 at home.

"We're excited to get to go play again, to go on the road and try to get a win," Lashlee said. "Stanford has gotten better as the year went on. It says a lot about their culture and the program they have. We have a big challenge."

Stanford is averaging 42 points per game in the month of November and has scored 40-plus in back-to-back outings.

The team is bowl eligible and Micah Ford is the latest Stanford running back to reach 1,000 yards in a season. The junior is at 1,051 on 203 carries to go along with 13 touchdowns in 11 games. He's the first to hit the mark since Bryce Love in 2017.

"The uniqueness and greatness of Stanford is we get to find different players with different skill sets and superpowers, and we get to draw them to Stanford and then help develop them and watch them go," Pritchard said. "Our running back lineage is a great example of that. What ties them together is their competitiveness."

SMU is led on the ground by Kendrick Raphael, who is aiming for back-to-back 100-yard games. The senior has 909 yards on 177 rushing attempts while scoring 10 touchdowns in 11 games.