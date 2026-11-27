T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey each scored a defensive touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped a wild week with a 27-5 win over the visiting Denver Broncos on Friday afternoon.

Mason Rudolph completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh (7-4), which snapped a two-game losing skid. DK Metcalf caught the touchdown pass.

Bo Nix completed 22 of 40 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions for Denver (8-3).

The Steelers shined two days after the organization parted ways with Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback blasted coach Mike McCarthy in a televised interview just before the organization released him, setting the stage for a flurry of questions at the team facility.

McCarthy smiled and shook hands with coaching assistants as the game clock ticked down to zero after the final play. Broncos coach Sean Payton hugged him and the two took part in a conversation at midfield.

Pittsburgh's defense opened the scoring with 6:03 left in the first quarter. Nix fumbled as he tried to avoid the Steelers' pass rush, and Watt pounced on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Steelers increased their lead to 14-0 with 1:40 remaining in the first on Rudolph's 22-yard touchdown pass to Metcalf, who secured the ball as he tumbled into the front left pylon.

Denver's defense recorded a safety to cut the deficit to 14-2 with 11:10 remaining in the second quarter. On first-and-10 from the Pittsburgh 1-yard line, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren took a handoff and was stuffed deep in the end zone. Alex Singleton was credited with the safety.

A 44-yard field goal by Will Lutz with 5:06 left in the half cut Denver's deficit to 14-5.

Pittsburgh answered with a 47-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to increase its lead to 17-5 with 1:51 to go before the break.

The Steelers' defense struck again 18 seconds later. Nix threw an interception straight to Ramsey, who weaved down the left sideline for a 36-yard pick-six.

Boswell added a 33-yard field goal with 11:16 remaining to finish the scoring.