Tickets to the Pittsburgh Steelers' home game against the Denver Broncos on Friday plunged more than 66% in the wake of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' release this week.

The get-in price for tickets to the game at Acrisure Stadium reached $263 on Sunday, according to TicketData.com. That price had dropped to just $89 as of a half-hour before Friday's kickoff.

The Steelers fell to 6-4 following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Mike McCarthy decided to bench Rodgers on Tuesday night, leading to the get-in price dropping to $130 by 9 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Rodgers was released later in the day following a scathing rebuke of McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show," during which he claimed the coach fell asleep in a meeting while being late or missing other meetings and a walkthrough practice earlier this month.

Pittsburgh will now turn to veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph, with Will Howard serving as backup.

Ticket prices plummeted further to $100 by Thursday morning and continued to slide steadily up until game time.

The Steelers were still holding the final playoff spot in the AFC ahead of Friday's game against the 8-2 Broncos.

They will play host to Houston, two games behind in the standings, next weekend. The get-in price of $81 on Friday was down 28.3% from $113 to begin the week.

After a Monday night game at AFC East-leading Jacksonville in Week 14, Pittsburgh returns home to face division rival Baltimore on Dec. 20. The Ravens are currently starting their third different quarterback of the season in journeyman Jacoby Brissett.

The get-in price for the rivalry game is currently $163, down from $187 on Sunday.

The Steelers will then have their final regular-season home game against the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers two days after Christmas. The get-in price for that game is just $78, although it has not been higher than $84 over the past month.