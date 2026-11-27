Tyler Bass booted a 57-yard field goal as time expired to give the Buffalo Bills a dramatic 13-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in slippery conditions on Thursday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Kansas City was forced to punt from its own 11-yard line with 15 seconds left and Buffalo's Greg Dortch returned it 17 yards to the Kansas City 39. Dortch was tackled with four seconds left and Bass came on to end a contest played in heavy rain for the majority of the night.

James Cook III rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown as the AFC-leading Bills (10-1) won their seventh consecutive game. Bass also kicked a tying 54-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

Josh Allen was just 10-of-21 passing for 81 yards and two interceptions but improved to 6-1 in the regular season in his head-to-head battles with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. In the postseason, Mahomes is 4-0 against Allen and two of those victories came in AFC Championship Games.

Mahomes completed 16 of 29 passes for 174 yards and Emmett Johnson rushed for 72 yards and one score for Kansas City, which had a three-game winning streak halted.

Chiefs star running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) missed his third straight game.

Kansas City opened the second half by moving 56 yards on seven plays and scoring on Johnson's 1-yard run to take a 10-7 lead

That broke a streak of 48 consecutive drives in which the Buffalo defense didn't allow a touchdown. The most recent touchdown against the Bills' defense had been by Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry in the first quarter on Nov. 1.

Buffalo had first-and-10 at the Kansas City 14 on its next drive when Allen threw a pass that Khalil Shakir failed to handle and Nohl Williams of the Chiefs intercepted with 5:40 remaining in the third.

The Bills later knotted the score at 10 when Bass nailed a 54-yard field goal with 11:58 remaining in the contest.

Kansas City had a chance to regain the lead but Harrison Butker was wide right on a 46-yard field-goal attempt with 5:56 left.

Earlier, Buffalo took a 7-0 lead on Cook's 5-yard run 28 seconds into the second quarter.

The Bills reached the Kansas City 9 midway through the period but Allen's throw was tipped by George Karlaftis and picked off in the end zone by Alohi Gilman.

The Chiefs were in danger of being blanked in the first half but Butker kicked a 26-yard field goal with two seconds left to cut Buffalo's lead to 7-3.