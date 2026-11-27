UCF accomplished what it needed to last Friday to earn a bowl berth. Now, head coach Scott Frost is preparing his Knights to stay above .500.

In a final Big 12 Conference matchup, the Knights will conclude the regular season by playing at Colorado on Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo.

Frost said the Knights (6-5, 4-4) must respect the offense coach Deion Sanders puts on the field, which includes some big-play potential -- including local Orlando product JaQuail Smith.

"Well, they have explosive capability on offense," Frost said. "You got a running back from right here in town that's had a lot of big plays for them. Some receivers that have made spectacular plays to create big plays. Quarterback can really push it downfield."

Smith, who played at Jones High School just 20 minutes away, has been a quality back for the Buffaloes (4-7, 2-6).

He paces the team in rushing with 437 yards on 92 carries (4.8 per rush) and has hit paydirt twice. He owns two receiving touchdowns on his five catches -- including a 68-yarder against Utah last month in a 27-24 loss.

Speed was the difference for UCF last Friday in its 48-17 blowout of Iowa State in a matchup that had bowl-eligibility at stake on both sides.

Alonza Barnett III tossed four touchdown passes -- three to speedster Josh Derry -- and ran for another.

Elusive back Duke Watson produced a team-high 113 rushing yards on 16 attempts in his third 100-yard performance. Derry recorded 125 yards on four receptions.

A 1,000-yard receiver last year at Monmouth, Derry leads with 833 yards on 56 catches (14.9) for seven touchdowns.

"(My connection with Alonza) didn't start today," Derry said. "From the first time I came here, that's how I felt. ... I feel the connection's always been there, and it's starting to show."

Colorado will field a losing team for the third time in four seasons, and memories of Shedeur Sanders quarterbacking an offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter grow more distant.

But Deion Sanders does not shy away from his team's record and said he wants to see one factor in the season finale.

"I want to see consistent effort," the coach said Tuesday. "That's one thing you can have true disdain for when you're coaching: You don't want to see anybody giving up. I don't want to even see it in practice or any lackadaisical effort.

"That fan base that fills that stadium up, true CU Buff fans, they haven't (given up) and 99% of these kids haven't."