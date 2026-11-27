The annual matchup between North Carolina State and North Carolina won't determine a championship, but the winner will become bowl eligible when they meet Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.

"Big rivalry game, excited to prepare for the week," North Carolina coach Bill Belichick said. "... This game, it's a little bit different."

NC State (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be in its second straight road game after winning 28-10 last weekend at Florida State.

"From the beginning, these kids don't flinch," Wolfpack interim coach Todd Goebbel said. "They've kind of ignored the noise. ... It's Thanksgiving. We've got a lot to be thankful for, and our kids appreciate being around each other."

North Carolina (5-6, 2-5) has lost its last two games, including four straight in ACC play.

Belichick said the Wolfpack has looked steady in his early game planning for this week.

"For right now we're focusing on what we've seen since Coach Goebbel has took over," Belichick said.

NC State running back Davion Gause is a first-year member of the Wolfpack after transferring from North Carolina. He had a career-high 134 rushing yards in the Florida State game.

"This program got better when Davion Gause showed up," Goebbel said.

The Tar Heels turned to Travis Burgess at quarterback for Saturday's game at Virginia after Billy Edwards Jr. went out with an injury in their previous game. Burgess is considered a dual threat at the position, helping North Carolina to 581 yards of total offense in the 41-24 setback.

"It comes down to us understanding the call, playing our techniques, understanding where the quarterback is as far as setting edges and lane integrity," Goebbel said of the Wolfpack's defensive approach. "And then have great eye control and vision on not only the quarterback but our responsibilities and coverage."

Former NC State star quarterback Philip Rivers has been hired as the Wolfpack's next head coach, pending approval by the university's board of trustees. At least publicly, Goebbel has deflected attention from the coaching transition.

"Our focus is strictly on these players and making sure we prepare them the right way," Goebbel said. "We all understand the responsibility of the rivalry week, so that will be where our focus is, and we'll continue to stay until the season ends."

The Wolfpack have won the past five meetings with North Carolina, all under then-coach Dave Doeren. He was fired this fall, with NC State going 2-2 with Goebbel in charge.