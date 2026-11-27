Virginia is winless away from home this season and winless at Virginia Tech since 1998.

The Cavaliers are out to put the brakes on those skids in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash with the Hokies on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-4 ACC) enter the regular-season finale with a two-game winning streak but they are 0-4 this year in games played outside of Charlottesville, Va. They gained bowl eligibility for the second straight campaign with a 41-24 win last weekend against North Carolina.

The Hokies (6-5, 3-5) carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday's Commonwealth Cup contest in Blacksburg, Va. They led 14-0 in the first quarter and 20-14 in the fourth quarter before falling 28-20 at Miami last weekend.

Virginia Tech has swept the last 12 meetings against Virginia that were played at Lane Stadium. When the Cavaliers last won there 28 years ago, current Virginia coach Tony Elliott was still in high school and first-year Virginia Tech coach James Franklin was coaching tight ends at Washington State.

Overall, the Hokies are 19-2 in the rivalry since 2004. The Cavaliers' only wins in that stretch came in 2019 and last season, when they prevailed 27-7 at home to clinch a spot in the ACC title game.

"Our inscription hasn't been on the cup enough and so that's what we're focusing on (this week)," Elliott said.

Beau Pribula passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Tar Heels. He has accounted for 21 touchdowns (19 passing, two rushing) and just three interceptions this season. Jekail Middlebrook leads Virginia with 802 yards from scrimmage and Da'Shawn Martin is tied for third in the ACC with eight touchdown catches.

Pribula began his collegiate career playing for Franklin at Penn State in 2023 and 2024.

"I've got a ton of respect for him and what he's done his entire career," Franklin said. "He was a huge part of what we did at the last place from a leadership standpoint, from a culture standpoint, and had a significant role for us. I'm a huge fan."

Virginia Tech's Ethan Grunkemeyer is third in the ACC in passing yards (2,869) and tied for third with 21 TD passes. Freshman Jeffrey Overton needs 93 rushing yards to reach 1,000 and Que'Sean Brown has 73 catches for 887 yards and five scores.