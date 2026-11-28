Aiden Flora rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns Saturday as Iowa State became bowl-eligible with a 38-20 win over visiting Kansas State in Big 12 play in Ames.

Flora scored on runs of 8, 53 and 68 yards as the Cyclones (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) squared their record at .500 under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor passed efficiently, completing 10 of 17 attempts for 229 yards and a touchdown as Iowa State rolled up 552 total yards.

Blake Barnett hit 14 of 18 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats (4-8, 1-8), who finished with 376 total yards and converted just 3 of 12 third downs. Rodney Fields Jr. rushed for 140 yards on 17 carries, capping his season with a 74-yard scoring jaunt with 12 seconds left in the game.

The Cyclones led 24-13 early in the fourth quarter when they used big plays to break things open. Raynor connected with Cameron Pettaway on a 51-yard touchdown pass with 12:22 left, three plays after Kansas State turned it over on downs at the Iowa State 44.

Flora then put a seal on the game when he busted his 68-yard scoring run with 6:54 remaining, his sixth touchdown run of more than 60 yards this year. It also clinched his fourth 200-yard performance of the season.

Kansas State initiated scoring at the 3:01 mark of the first quarter when Barnett rolled right and zipped a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Tibbs, who finished with six catches for 117 yards.

The teams exchanged field goals early in the second quarter, with Kyle Konrardy getting the Cyclones on the board with a 30-yarder before Luis Rodriguez bombed a 53-yarder with 9:54 left in the half.

Flora took over for the half's remainder. His 8-yard run with 7:16 on the clock tied the game and a 53-yarder with 4:18 remaining put Iowa State up 17-10 at intermission.

Raynor made it 24-13 on a 23-yard touchdown run with 8:13 left in the third quarter, one play after the Wildcats fumbled. Rodriguez responded with a 42-yard field goal at the 3:44 mark.