Charlie Becker caught two touchdown passes and rushed for a third score as No. 14 Indiana retained the Old Oaken Bucket with a 41-14 Big Ten triumph over Purdue on Saturday night in Bloomington, Ind.

Josh Hoover completed 17 of 22 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in his first start for the Hoosiers (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) since Halloween. Becker caught five passes for 129 yards, while Turbo Richard rushed for 38 yards and a score.

Ryan Browne hit 17 of 24 passes for 116 yards and two interceptions for the Boilermakers (3-9, 2-7), who ended the season on a six-game losing streak. Backup Evans Chuba entered in the fourth quarter and threw for one touchdown and ran for another. Fame Ijeboi rushed 18 times for 99 yards.

Purdue outplayed Indiana in the first quarter. While the Hoosiers managed just one first down on their first two possessions, Purdue moved the ball into Indiana territory on its first four drives but came away with nothing. Preston Zachman (two interceptions) picked off a deflected pass at the Indiana 19 to end the first drive, then came a punt, an errant 49-yard field-goal attempt and another punt.

After the 49-yard miss -- just the third all year by Purdue freshman Jacobo Echeverria Lozano -- Indiana zipped 69 yards in five plays to take a 7-0 lead. Becker went in motion, took a handoff around the left end, found the sideline and scored untouched from 22 yards out with 11:36 left in the first half.

Nico Radicic booted a 38-yard field goal at the 3:54 mark to boost Indiana's lead to 10-0. He added a 40-yard kick with 1:09 left to give the Hoosiers a 13-0 lead at the break -- despite Purdue owning possession for 20:12.

Indiana broke it open with touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half. The spree began when Becker got behind Purdue's zone coverage and Hoover unleashed a bomb that hit him in stride for a 62-yard score at 13:04 of the third.

On the Hoosiers' next drive, Hoover hooked up on a 34-yard catch-and-run with Nick Marsh that set up his 5-yard touchdown slant to Marsh with 7:08 left in the third.

With the score 41-0, Chuba took over for Browne and hit Tra'Mar Harris for a 23-yard score with 5:32 left to give Purdue its first touchdown against Indiana since 2023.