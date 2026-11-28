CJ Carr passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score, and No. 4 Notre Dame cruised to a 52-17 win over host Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

Jonaz Walton added a rushing touchdown and a 100-yard kick return touchdown for Notre Dame (11-1), which won its fifth game in a row. Nolan James Jr. added a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for the Fighting Irish, who now await the College Football Playoff final rankings.

Ahmad Miller and Daunte Bacheyie rushed for one touchdown apiece for Syracuse (5-7). Malachi Nelson completed 12 of 23 passes for 211 yards and three interceptions.

Syracuse opened the scoring before Notre Dame reeled off three touchdowns in a row.

Bacheyie put the Orange on top 7-0 with 9:34 remaining in the first quarter. He took a handoff, sprinted left and scored inside the left pylon for a 1-yard touchdown.

Carr followed with back-to-back touchdown passes to give Notre Dame the lead. He hit Jordan Faison for a 5-yard touchdown, and he connected with James Jr. for a 22-yard score.

Notre Dame increased its lead to 21-7 with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter. Walton followed a block by teammate Matt Jeffery and powered ahead for a 9-yard touchdown.

Syracuse cut the deficit to 21-10 on a 29-yard field goal by Tripp Woody.

James Jr. scored his second touchdown of the afternoon and his first one on the ground to increase Notre Dame's advantage to 28-10 with 3:04 left in the half.

The Fighting Irish quickly got the ball back and took advantage. Carr found Elijah Burress for a 25-yard touchdown to make it 35-10 with 21 seconds to go before the break.

The second half started in the same dominant fashion for Notre Dame.

Walton received the opening kickoff and sprinted past a slew of Syracuse special-teams players for a 100-yard kick return touchdown. He broke the final tackle attempt near midfield and outraced the Orange the rest of the way to score standing up.

Carr scored on a 13-yard run to boost Notre Dame's lead to 49-10 with 10:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Syracuse notched its second touchdown with 13:09 to go. Miller scored on a 1-yard run.

Spencer Porath made a 31-yard field goal to push the lead to 52-17 with 8:07 left.