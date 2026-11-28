Richard Young and Damian Henderson II ran for two touchdowns apiece as host Colorado finished its season by stampeding over UCF 47-28 in a Big 12 Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon in Boulder.

The Buffaloes (5-7, 3-6) were dominant in the ground game, which totaled five scores, by churning out 306 yards on 59 carries. Young had 102 yards on 17 attempts, while Henderson totaled 101 on 15 rushes.

Colorado rotated quarterbacks, and Isaac Wilson led by going 11-for-16 for 116 yards with a touchdown. Kaneal Sweetwyne was 4-for-6 for 35 yards and rushed for 32 yards.

The Buffaloes recorded two safeties in the season finale.

Alonza Barnett III was 11-for-18 for 114 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the Knights (6-6, 4-5) lost for the third time in five outings. Josh Derry had five receptions for 114 yards and two scores.

Colorado's offense looked sharp on its first possession, an 11-play, 77-yard drive that accounted for 4:36. Orlando native JaQuail Smith slipped through the line from two yards for a 7-0 lead.

The Buffaloes' interior offensive line led the way as the home side soon doubled the score. Young burst through the line and dashed 12 yards for a touchdown with 35 seconds left in the quarter, and Sweetwyne ran in a two-point conversion.

On the next scrimmage play, Barnett connected with Derry on a 65-yard foot race that the speedy receiver easily won to cut the deficit in the quarter's closing seconds.

Scoring touchdowns on 4-of-6 series in the first half, Colorado led 29-7 at halftime following Henderson's touchdown runs from 24 yards and five.

The Buffaloes dominated both sides of the ball in the half and outgained UCF 309-113 in total yardage, including a 197-9 advantage on the ground.

The home squad's rushing attack continued the onslaught on the first series of the second half when Young scampered 20 yards off the right side for his second score at 9:52. Colorado added a safety over a minute later for a 38-7 advantage.

Wilson hit Charlie Williams from 12 yards in the fourth, while UCF's Rocco Marriott sprinted on a 69-yard run.

Colorado recorded a second safety on a tackle by linebacker Gideon Lampron, and the Knights scored the final points on Keyone Jenkins' pass to Derry of 25 yards and Marriott's short one to Tyren Hornes.