Darian Mensah threw for a career-high 431 yards and matched his career-high with five touchdown passes to lead No. 7 Miami to a comfortable 45-11 victory over Boston College on Saturday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Hurricanes (11-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will next play Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game next Saturday in Charlotte.

Mensah nearly broke his career TD pass mark, but two tosses to Cooper Barkate in the end zone were broken up resulting in a loss on downs with 11:11 left in the fourth.

Miami dominated Boston College (5-7, 3-5), which fell short of clinching guaranteed bowl eligibility with the loss, almost from the outset.

The Eagles took a brief 3-0 lead on a 40-yard field goal by Luca Lombardo with 7:52 left in the first.

The Hurricanes took the lead for good a little over two minutes later when Mensah found Cooper Barkate open over the middle for a 33-yard touchdown.

It was the first of two touchdown connections between the former Duke teammates as Mensah hit Barkate for a 5-yard score with 8:11 left in the second.

Barkate caught eight passes for 113 yards while Mensah continued to spread the wealth in the absence of star receiver Malachi Toney, completing 29 of 40 passes to eight different pass catchers.

Daylyn Upshaw caught eight passes and totaled a career-high 173 receiving yards. Vandrevius Jacobs also had seven catches for 101 yards and caught two TDs, including a 23-yard touchdown in the first half.

Toney, who missed his fourth consecutive game after undergoing ankle surgery, warmed up pregame, but did not suit up to play.

Mensah's fourth scoring pass went to freshman tight end Israel Briggs from 10 yards out to send Miami to halftime with a 28-3 advantage.

The Hurricanes' defense totaled five sacks, intercepted Mason McKenzie twice and allowed only 52 total yards in the first half. McKenzie completed 7 of 19 passes for 67 yards and no touchdowns. Kamal Bonner and JJ Dunnigan had Miami's interceptions.

Miami limited Boston College running back Bo MacCormack III to only 31 yards in the first half and 69 overall a week after he rushed for 236 yards in a win over Syracuse.

MacCormack III scored Boston College's lone touchdown when broke loose for a 16-yard score with 6:09 left in the third and cut Miami's lead to 31-11.