Devon Dampier threw for 393 yards and five touchdowns in less than 2 1/2 quarters Friday night as No. 2 Utah remained the only unbeaten team in FBS with a 52-28 win over West Virginia in Salt Lake City.

The Utes (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) clinched the conference's regular-season title and will meet 11th-ranked Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas.

Utah likely sealed a spot in the College Football Playoff with the latest win no matter what happens next week but is a sure thing to earn a first-round bye if it gets past the Red Raiders.

Dampier looked the part of a Heisman Trophy candidate, completing 17 of 21 passes and driving his team to scores on seven of his eight drives, the lone exception a kneel-down at the end of the first half.

After finding Larry Simmons for an 8-yard touchdown pass at the 8:55 mark of the third quarter that made it 52-7, Dampier gave way to backup Byrd Ficklin.

The Utes wasted little time putting their stamp on the contest. After getting a three-and-out from the Mountaineers to start, Utah made it 7-0 at the 10:59 mark of the first quarter on a 12-yard strike from Dampier to Wayshawn Parker.

Dillon Curtis drilled a 45-yard field goal with 4:48 left in the opening period for a 10-0 cushion before Utah exploded for a 28-point second quarter. Dampier hit Braden Pegan (five catches, 134 yards) for 21 yards and a score to start the period, and the Utes' Creed Whittemore soon followed with a 92-yard punt-return touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Dampier connected on a 45-yard scoring strike with Kyri Shoels before Daniel Bray ran 14 yards for a 38-0 cushion with 2:34 remaining.

Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. put West Virginia (5-7, 2-7) on the board 12 seconds before halftime with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Dampier started the second half by hitting Pegan for a 75-yard strike.

Fox played in place of Michael Hawkins (ankle) and completed 15 of 27 passes for 253 yards, with touchdown passes of 40 and 33 yards to DJ Epps and Armoni Weaver-Bomar, respectively. Martavious Boswell added a 40-yard scoring jaunt with 1:53 left in the game.