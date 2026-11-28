Dilin Jones rushed for a career-high 184 yards and two touchdowns as LSU snapped a three-game losing streak with a 25-10 victory over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

Sam Leavitt passed for 231 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (7-5, 4-5 SEC), who finished with a 553-278 advantage in total yards. Jones surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season for the first time in his career.

KJ Jackson passed for 203 yards and rushed for a team-high 37 yards but committed two turnovers for the Razorbacks (4-8, 2-7), who failed to score an offensive touchdown. Jackson threw an interception and lost a fumble.

On the first possession of the second half, Jones ran 53 yards to set up his tiebreaking 1-yard touchdown run, giving LSU a 16-10 lead. Scott Starzyk kicked a 36-yard field goal on the Tigers' next possession to increase their lead to nine points at the end of the third quarter.

Leavitt capped a seven-play, 98-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Trey'Dez Green early in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring. It marked LSU's first points in the fourth quarter since Oct. 24.

The first possession of the game ended when Jackson fumbled and Deuce Geralds recovered for LSU at the Arkansas 45. The Tigers drove to the Razorbacks' 5-yard line, but on fourth-and-2 Jones was stopped after a 1-yard gain.

Arkansas' second possession ended with Jackson's second turnover when PJ Woodland intercepted it at the LSU 43. Eight plays later, Jones rushed 1 yard for a touchdown, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

LSU reached the Razorbacks' 38 early in the second quarter, but on fourth-and-3 Leavitt threw an incompletion. Starzyk extended LSU's lead to 10-0 with a 52-yard field goal on the Tigers' next possession.

The Razorbacks erased the 10-point deficit in a span of 76 seconds late in the first half when Max Gilbert kicked a 29-yard field goal and Sutton Smith returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown.

Starzyk was wide right on a 50-yard field goal attempt as time expired, leaving the score 10-10 at halftime.