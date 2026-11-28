Drew Mestemaker threw for a season-high 393 yards and four touchdowns, then scored on a run in double overtime before hitting Oscar Hammond on the decisive two-point conversion as Oklahoma State edged Kansas 49-47 on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

Mestemaker scored on a 5-yard keeper for the Cowboys (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) on their possession in the second OT and then passed to Hammond for the two-point conversion.

Kansas' Yasin Willis powered across from the 3-yard line on his 40th carry of the game to bring the Jayhawks to within two points. But Cam Pickett was stopped short of the goal line on the two-point pass conversion attempt, allowing Oklahoma State to escape with the victory in a wild regular-season finale for both teams.

Willis finished with 216 yards and four touchdowns and quarterback Isaiah Marshall passed for 196 yards and ran for 89 more with two TDs for the Jayhawks (4-8, 2-7).

In the first overtime, Willis' 11-yard touchdown run for Kansas and the Cowboys answered when Mestemaker and Chris Barnes connected on a 20-yard TD. Each team made its extra-point kick for a tie at 41-all.

The Jayhawks' Martin Connington missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the last play of regulation to necessitate overtime.

Willis rumbled 14 yards for touchdown at the 6:09 mark of the first quarter to put the Jayhawks on top. Oklahoma State answered two snaps later as Mestemaker threw deep to Caleb Hawkins for a 75-yard scoring bomb that tied the score at 7-7.

Marshall scored on a 9-yard keeper to make it 14-7 with 18 seconds left in the first quarter. He later scrambled 50 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown to extend Kansas' lead to 21-7 with 10:49 left in the second quarter.

Hawkins responded for the Cowboys, running for an 8-yard TD that cut the deficit to 21-14.

Sam Keltner booted a 26-yard field goal on Oklahoma State's next possession, and the Jayhawks countered with Connington's 44-yard FG with 55 seconds remaining in the half that made it 24-17. Keltner's 38-yard field goal with 8 seconds left trimmed Oklahoma State's deficit to 24-20 at the break.

The Cowboys jumped to the front on Mestemaker's 52-yard catch-and-run to Wyatt Young just 1:14 into the third quarter. Oklahoma State then pushed the margin to 34-24 on a 9-yard pass from Mestemaker to Terrence Lewis with 8:31 to play in the third quarter.

Kansas drew to within three points on Willis' 2-yard TD run with 2:39 to play in the third and tied the game at 34-all when Connington nailed a career-high 52-yard field goal five minutes into the fourth to set the stage for the furious finish.