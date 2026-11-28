Tua Tagovailoa's time with the Atlanta Falcons is over after less than a season.

The team released the quarterback on Saturday, one day before the team's scheduled road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said in a statement. "After thoughtful conversations with Tua's representatives, we felt this was the best path forward."

Tagovailoa, 28, played in one game for Atlanta. He replaced an injured Michael Penix Jr. late in Atlanta's 30-23 overtime home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 11. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 34 yards with an interception.

Tagovailoa reportedly had been dealing with back issues early in training camp but had been lined up to start the season opener on the road in Pittsburgh while Penix completed his recovery from knee surgery.

But Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in practice on the Thursday before the game and was inactive for the contest. Cooper Rush took his place and started the Falcons' first two games, both losses, before Penix returned to the lineup.

Tagovailoa played the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He completed 68.0 percent of his throws for 18,166 yards with 120 touchdowns and 59 interceptions over 78 games (76 starts) with them. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023.

But Tagovailoa also experienced serious health issues in Miami, specifically multiple concussions that knocked him out of games and kept him out of action for multiple weeks.

Miami drafted Tagovailoa fifth overall in 2020 out of Alabama.