Gio Lopez threw two touchdown passes and ran for one more, helping No. 8 Wake Forest overcome a slow start to roll past Duke 31-7 on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C., to record its ninth straight win.

Lopez, in the mix to be a Heisman finalist, completed 13 of 22 passes for 216 yards while running for 39 yards for the Demon Deacons (11-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who set a program record for regular-season wins and will face No. 7 Miami in the ACC championship game next Saturday in Charlotte.

Carlos Hernandez had 86 receiving yards on five catches, Antonio Meeks caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and Deuce Lawrence rushed for 82 yards.

Dan Mahan saw most of the reps at quarterback for Duke over typical starter Walker Eget. Mahan completed 12 of 18 passes for 108 yards and an interception for the Blue Devils (7-5, 4-5), who end the regular season on a three-game losing streak.

Nate Sheppard led Duke in both rushing yards (72) and receiving yards (75) and scored the team's lone touchdown.

Trailing just 10-7 at halftime, Duke gambled out of halftime when it attempted a surprise onside kick. That play backfired tremendously, as Wake Forest's Eli Potts recovered it and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.

The Demon Deacons then forced a three-and-out and quickly added to their lead on Gio Lopez's 4-yard TD run to make it 24-7 with 10:20 left in the third quarter.

From there, the game was never really in doubt. After Duke forced a fumble which was just Lopez's second turnover of the season, Braylon Johnson came away with a tip-drill interception in the end zone to preserve the lead.

Lopez delivered an exclamation mark on his outing with a 12-yard TD pass to Jack Foley with 7:08 left.

After Duke was the first team this season to hold Wake Forest to a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Devils struck first on Sheppard's 9-yard touchdown to finish off a 12-play, 79-yard drive for a 7-0 lead with 13:35 left in the first half.

The Demon Deacons finally got on the board on their ensuing drive but had to settle for a 37-yard field goal from Connor Calvert.

After a Duke punt, however, Wake Forest jumped ahead 10-7 on a five-play, 75-yard drive capped off by Lopez completing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Meeks.