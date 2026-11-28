Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns to guide California to a 41-17 win against Pittsburgh in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday.

Chase Hendricks caught 14 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Mark Hamper added six catches for 105 yards and a score in the season finale for Cal (4-8, 3-6 ACC), which had lost its previous five games, all by double digits.

Corey Dailey passed for 180 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Ja'Kyrian Turner rushed for 73 yards on 14 carries with a fumble for the Panthers (6-6, 3-6), who have dropped six of seven following a 5-0 start.

The Panthers trimmed it to 20-17 with 12:14 left when Braylan Lovelace intercepted a sideline pass by Sagapolutele and returned it 35 yards for his fourth career touchdown.

Cal gave itself some breathing room with an 84-yard, nine-play drive that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Adam Mohammed that made it 27-17 with 7:49 to go.

The Golden Bears then clinched the victory with 5:53 left when Tristan Dunn returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 34-17.

Kamar Mothudi followed with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with 36 seconds left to make it 41-17.

The Golden Bears began their first drive at the Pitt 45-yard line following a shanked 13-yard punt and reached the 1-yard line before settling for a 20-yard field goal by Towns McGough for an early 3-0 lead.

Turner then fumbled two plays into the next drive and Kingston Lopa returned it to the Pitt 24, but the Golden Bears again elected to bring out McGough on fourth down and he booted a 39-yarder to make it 6-0.

Pitt quickly did better on its third drive, taking a 7-6 lead on a 15-yard touchdown catch over the middle by Malik Knight with 3:48 left in the opening quarter.

That score remained until the Golden Bears marched 96 yards in 15 plays and took a 13-7 lead on an 11-yard touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone by Hendricks with 37 seconds left in the first half.

Cal received the second half kickoff and extended the lead to 20-7 on a 31-yard catch in the corner of the end zone by Hamper.