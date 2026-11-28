Jeremiah Smith had three touchdown receptions in likely his last game and Bo Jackson had career highs with 170 yards and three rushing touchdowns when No. 21 Ohio State routed

Michigan 45-0 in Columbus on Saturday.

Ohio State (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) went from the preseason No. 1 to its worst loss total since a 6-7 record in 2011 and may not accept a bowl bid. If the Buckeyes do, Smith, a Heisman hopeful and high first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, probably would not play.

The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines (6-6, 3-6) for the second straight season after losing four straight by storming to a 21-0 halftime lead on touchdown runs of 1 and 29 yards by Jackson and Smith's 5-yard TD catch.

Smith ended his stay in Ohio Stadium with a 30-yard TD catch with 1:45 to play after he was called for pass interference on the previous play to negate his 20-yard TD.

He made eight catches off 16 targets for 90 yards while Luke Fahey was 18 of 36 for 253 yards and three TDs.

Dislike between the schools was evident in warm-ups when the teams scuffled and it continued after the opening kickoff when players clashed on the Michigan sideline. A bench-clearing melee late in the second quarter on the Ohio State sideline prompted the officials to issue unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to every player.

Michigan's Bryce Underwood was 9 of 17 for 86 yards and one interception.

Ohio State took the 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game of 60 yards and two minutes into the second quarter; Smith caught a pass in the backfield and glided into the end zone for a 14-0 advantage on his 18th receiving TD to set the program's single-season record.

Jackson made it 21-0 on the first play after 17-yard punt return by Brandon Inniss.

A 32-yard field goal by Connor Hawkins extended the lead to 24-0 in the third quarter before Jackson weaved his way in from 8 yards to make it 31-0 with 1:13 left in the third quarter. The 73-yard, eight-play drive was helped by his 38-yard catch-and-run on third down.

Michigan's Aisea Mosa had a 70-yard fumble recovery for a score overturned after a video review showed Jackson's knee was down. That later set up Smith for a 2-yard catch to make it 38-0 with nine minutes left.